Education Foundation Director discusses her career in academia
Donna Wald is the Director of the CFBISD Educational Foundation. She got involved as a volunteer for a golf tournament in 2011. Her company was a sponsor of CFBISD events. She was elected to the Foundation’s Board of Directors soon thereafter. In 2018, she was elected as President of the Board.
How did you get in your line of work?
After completing graduate school, I realized I wanted and needed a career with a meaningful purpose. I started my post grad career as a recruiter for a state community college. I’ve spent the past 30 years in school districts, colleges, universities and in the classroom. I have a long and storied career behind the podium.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
By far my greatest career moment has been the catalyst for what is now know as Tech Teach Across Texas. I was with the Dallas ISD and created a 3-way partnership with DISD, Dallas College and Texas Tech to provide classes on the weekend for bilingual teacher assistants who wanted to become certified teachers.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes. Decatur, Texas.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I always loved Easter Sunday. The candy, the egg hunting, dressing up and spending time with my family.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
That’s tough – there are many. I can’t really identify a favorite.
What's your favorite movie?
Thoroughly Modern Millie – a musical with Julie Andrews and Mary Tyler Moore. Fond memories seeing that show in the 60’s.
Tell our readers about your family.
The bulk of my family are outside the state. I’m a proud aunt, great aunt and great great aunt.
What are your hobbies?
Gardening, Needlepoint, Reading and spending time with my friends.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Cell phone
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I had a television show in the 1990s – The Donna Wald Show and acted with a theatrical troupe throughout the state and surrounding states on the weekends. BRAVVO Productions.
