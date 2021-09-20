Carrollton native joins hometown police department
Officer Joel Carlos was raised in Carrollton his entire life. He attended Homestead Elementary School, Arbor Creek Middle School and Hebron High School. He graduated with his master’s degree in marketing from the University of Southeastern Oklahoma State where he played football as a kicker. He has been with the Carrollton Police Department for two years working as a patrol officer. He says he enjoys being a Carrollton native and working for the city that has made him the person he is today.
How did you get in you line of work?
When I was in 6th grade at Arbor Creek Middle School, my school resource officer, Officer Anderson, was always a person I looked up to at that age. I would always see him in the hallways talking with many of my friends and me as we went to class. As I grew older and went to Hebron High School, he also, was my school resource officer there. He attended every one of my Hebron football games and would always shake my hand and talk to me for a couple minutes about football. As I went to college, we lost touch for a couple years, but then I received a text message stating that the Carrollton Police Department was hiring for police officers. I gave it a shot and here I am now with two years of service.
What’s been your greatest career moment to date?
My favorite career moment to date would be working with the Carrollton youth in our Police Athletic League. I, along with Crime Scene Detective, Stefani Campbell, took a group of 5th graders in south Carrollton and taught them the game of soccer. We bought uniforms, soccer balls, and lots of equipment for the kids to start a futsal (indoor) soccer team. I love community engagement and seeing the kids’ faces when they received their uniforms for the first time, scored their first goal and celebrated a victory together, was a good feeling for myself as well as the department.
Are you’re a native Texan?
Yes, I am a native Texan. Born in Dallas raised in Carrollton my whole life. Proud to be a Texan.
What’s your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory was going to soccer games as a kid with my parents watching me on the sidelines. I played the game of soccer for over 17 years and my parents never missed a game. I miss the moments we would travel as a team, go out to eat together after games and win tournaments. Those childhood memories will last forever.
What’s your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite area restaurant is Alfredo’s Pizza and Pasta located at 4043 E. Trinity Mills Rd. I have been going there since I attended Homestead Elementary. Alfredo’s still has the same employees since I was kid. It’s great going in and saying hi to everyone, food is amazing.
What’s your favorite movie?
My favorite movie is Nacho Libre. I love comedy movies and I can almost quote this entire movie. Some of my co-workers and I always quote this movie when we’re getting ready for work in the locker room. If you have not watched it, it’s a must see.
Tell our readers about your family.
We are a family of 4. My lovely wife, Baylee, my four-month-old son Beckham, and we have a golden doodle named, Rocket. I miss them everyday when I leave for work and am super excited to see them after a long night of work. Baylee is a registered nurse and has the sweetest heart known to mankind. Beckham has the sweetest smile and I hope he grows up one day to be better than I ever was. Rocket is the friendliest dog ever. He loves to run around and chew up every single toy he gets. MY family is the reason I get up everyday and work hard. I want to be able to provide and give them everything they need to be successful.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies consist of working out, playing soccer, watching football on the weekends, and hanging out with my family every chance I get.
If you were on a desert island, what is the one item you couldn’t live without?
If I were on a desert island, the one item I could not live without would be my toothbrush. I like my teeth clean and I like my smile, so that’s something I would not like to mess up.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true?
I own approximately 27 bottles of cologne. Yes, you read that right.
