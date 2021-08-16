Carrollton resident Pam Wright has spent much of her career teaching students in the classroom. But recently she left the classroom behind and is now teaching adults with special needs. She and her husband, Terry, have purchased Rainbow Fountain and Grill and renovated it. Pam works there with her daughter who has autism. Below Pam describes her journey and how she hopes to continue teaching those with special needs.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
I grew up in Beggs Oklahoma, a small community south of Tulsa. I attended Oklahoma State University, where I majored in fashion merchandising. I returned back to school 15 years ago and completed my teaching degree at LeTourneau.
How long were you a teacher, and where/what did you teach?
I taught preschool for several years at First Baptist in Carrollton and Holy Covenant. At 40 years old, I decided to return to college and earn my teaching certificate. I taught the last nine years at Founders Classical Academy in the kindergarten classroom.
Talk about the decision to leave teaching and run Rainbow Fountain and Grill.
My school family was so dear to me. I have seen so many of those kids grow up and it was so hard to leave that small school where I knew everyone. Several families still support me and show up unannounced for a big hug and some food.
What’s been the biggest challenge to running the restaurant?
For sure, it has been COVID. We went from a full cafe the first six weeks of business to drive thru only. I wanted to also share my biggest surprise. I have been totally overwhelmed and humbled by the support of our regular customers and our church family that has supported us consistently through this crazy time. Not only did they faithfully come and order food, but they also share generous tips with my staff to help keep them afloat.
Your plan is to work with the school district with on-the-job training?
We are in the beginning of stages to work with the Mary Grimes Center. We haven’t started this year’s class but the fully supported us last year as we trained my daughter a student there in the skills she needed to be successful. They visited as least once a week, sometimes more and worked with her. (Names withheld for privacy and safety concerns.) I am also in the beginning stages of working with another school district.
What’s the restaurant’s specialty?
Old fashioned handmade Blue Bell shakes, bacon cheese burgers, home cut fries and homemade Texas sheet cake.
How many other adults with autism have your employed at the restaurant?
We currently have one student, besides my daughter, that comes in a couple times a week to help. He is great at cleaning and especially excels at chopped vegetables, his favorite tasks, that makes him smile from ear to ear. He has attended some beginning cooking classes prior to working with us. I also worked with two other young men last summer on a part time basis.
How beneficial has this been for them?
The biggest benefit I have seen is the huge difference in social skills. I know my own daughter, she was very reluctant to make eye contact or speak with a customer she did not know. Now she is able to look people in the face and make some small talk. She even has some favorite customers that come in weekly to see her and see how her week is going.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I am an avid reader and book collector. I also enjoy sewing, baking and spending time with my family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.