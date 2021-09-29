Steve Bassett is the associate superintendent of Carrollton-Farmer’s Branch ISD and is a certified public accountant. He has held leadership positions in multiple districts and professional organizations including the Texas Association of School Business Officials, the Texas Association of School Administrators, the San Antonio Treasury Management Association and the Alamo Area Association of School Business Officials. In 2011, the San Antonio Business Journal named Bassett one of the best Chief Financial Officers in the city.
How did you get in your line of work?
Almost by accident – I had always been in the corporate world since 1988. In 2003, I was working for SBC in San Antonio (now ATT). They had gone through three rounds of layoffs. I was doing well, but better to be safe than sorry, I applied for a Budget Director at North East ISD. I thought it would be more stable. I had no idea of the benefits from TRS retirement and the time off. I got the job and have been in school business ever since then.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I’ve been blessed with being around strong teams with lots of talent. The one accomplishment that has had the longest impact is that North East ISD was the first district to do a retention supplement in 2005. School districts cannot legally give one-time bonuses to staff, but we figured out a way to make it happen within the law. Hundreds of school districts have since given this type of supplement since then, including CFB in the fall of 2020.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes, I was born in Lubbock. My father was a fighter pilot. He was stationed at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock before the base was closed.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I have only experienced one white Christmas. This was with my mother’s extended family close to Silver City New Mexico in the mountains. That trip was awesome. Because my dad was in the Air Force, I only saw my maternal grandparents a few times.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Hutchins BBQ – mouthwatering.
What's your favorite movie?
Shawshank Redemption. There is always hope.
Tell our readers about your family.
I’ve been married 31 years to Carolyn. She spent 11 years of her career as a principal secretary for a title campus in San Antonio. So I’ve heard all those stories. My oldest son, James, is 29 and is a paramedic in Fort Bend County. My next son, David, turns 27 soon and is a firefighter/paramedic in Kerrville TX. My daughter, Natalie, is 22, and is a physical therapy graduate student at Texas Womens University.
What are your hobbies?
I coached soccer for 19 years while the kids were growing up. I still keep up with the Premier League. Our family follows Tottenham Hotspurs. Now that the kids are out of the house, my wife and I are very involved with our church, St Gabriel the Archangel, in McKinney.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Assuming I had food, water, clothing, etc., I would want to have the bible with me.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I am 50% Mexican. My mother has light skin. Her parents were Gustavo and Benita Carrasco. English was their second language. My grandmother spoke English to me, but my grandfather only spoke to me in Spanish. Unfortunately, my mother never taught us Spanish. I’m 56, and in that generation, even in San Antonio, it was all about full assimilation into America.
