Terry Wright has spent much of his career designing structures across North Texas. Wright founded The Wright Group, which consists of licensed architects, interior designers, professional degreed interns and architectural draftsmen, according to the company’s website. But he and his wife are also embarking on a more personal project – they bought the Rainbow Grill in Downtown Carrollton and their daughter, who has autism, works there. Wright is also a member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club, which is working on a Student Veterans Center at Dallas College in Farmers Branch.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
I grew up on a farm about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City. I went to architectural school at Oklahoma State University.
Tell us about your family.
My wife and I have been part of the Carrollton family for 28 years. We have raised our three kids, now young adults. J. Collin was the first graduation class from the MESA program at Turner High School and has his own business now, a part store in Marietta, Oklahoma called JC Auto Parts. Kristin graduated from Creekview High School and UT Dallas and has her own business Lone Star Darkroom, where she develops film, teach classes etc. Our youngest child has autism, my wife quit school teach to run the Rainbow Fountain and Grill downtown Carrollton, where she can work with Emilie to learn how to work, where she is helping with the dishes.
How did you become interested in architecture?
I grew up on the farm and around construction and always look at architecture as 3-dimensional art that one was able to interact with. Noticing the buildings of the past seem to have store since of detail and created an interest and looking at the building when going to OKC and study why they did what they did and how people would interact with the buildings.
What have been some of your favorite projects around North Texas you have designed?
Getting to work with the veterans to design the War Memorial was an honor. Getting to work on several of the churches in our community and to get to know them. Also, we worked on 29 Acres, this is a living community for people with autism.
Is there a certain style that you favor when designing a project?
We have done different styles and each style does have its place; we like to reflect the users of the space in the architecture.
Tell us about your decision to buy the Rainbow Grill and what your plans are?
It is part of Carrollton history that needs to be respected. My wife is running the restaurant, to work with our daughter who has autism. The restaurant was out of date, and the city was no longer going to allow it to operate as it was. We renovated the building to reflect the late 20s to early 30s style of architecture. We have renovated the interiors utilizing the fountain for the early 50s, had the existing booths covered in rainbow colors, install new flooring, etc. The exterior also has been renovated with an art deco vertical blade sign with neon inside of the letters.
How long have you been a member of the Rotary?
This is my first year.
What are some of your memorable projects with Rotary?
Getting to work on the Veterans Center at the Dallas Community College at Brookhaven.
What is the Students Veteran Center, and why is that important?
This a place for veterans to meet up, get to have a group that they can associate with, get the assistance they may need, have a place they can just relax and be themselves.
When you’re not working or volunteering, do you have any hobbies?
Working at the restaurant with my wife and daughter on Saturdays, and after church on Sundays I go and work on the farm for my mental therapy session.
Favorite sports team?
College is Oklahoma State. I enjoy the football games and watching wrestling when I can.
