When Georgina Tezer went to a party while at the University of Texas Austin in the ’70s, she had never seen a party include barefoot people sporting cutoffs.
“It was a shock to me,” she said, “and it was a shock to them that I showed up dressed as if I were going to model for Vanity Fair.”
But for her, the word “party” meant dressing in your best, an understanding across Latin America, she said. It was just one of the subtleties of Texan culture the Mexico native would learn about over her 40 years here.
“Those are the little things that you get used to,” she said.
The little things that make up Latin American culture are part of what Tezer, 75, will be teaching in her Spanish I classes for adults this semester. The classes, offered by Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, have garnered attention over the years from bus drivers, teachers, cafeteria managers and anyone else who feels they could benefit from learning the language.
“The majority of the people that come to class have a particular need somewhere in their background to communicate better with Spanish speakers,” she said.
In the past 20 years, Tezer said the United States has given more attention to the importance of learning a foreign language.
“Now, it's a matter of cultural understanding,” she said. “It's not just saying something in a different way. It's understanding why some people think of things in a slightly different way. We all come back to the same things. We want our children to progress, our children to be educated, but how we go about doing that is very different in different cultures. And that's very linked to the languages.”
Her classes, which run from February through April, cost $50 for C-FB ISD employees and $100 for anyone else. The classes consist of 10 weekly meetings at three hours per class. Tezer has taught Spanish to adults in the community for about 20 years.
For the first time, she is offering two sections of Spanish I classes this semester due to a high demand for a beginner course. Usually she will teach one beginner course and one intermediate class, she said.
“A year ago, I had a Spanish I class with 48 people, and I am never doing that again,” she said. “That's way too much, and I can't individualize my attention.”
In the 20 years Tezer has taught the classes, she has cultivated her own curriculum, tweaked year to year. Today it includes teaching a “skeleton” of grammar that students can apply to any situation, as well as a lot of vocabulary.
“You cannot learn a language once a week for three hours,” she said. “But you can learn enough vocabulary and verbs into present-tense and word order in order to communicate with someone. It may not be perfect communication, but it's going to be the initial communication with someone.”
About 56% of C-FB ISD’s student population is Hispanic or Latino, Tezer said. She said part of her class includes discussing how Latin American cultures handle education compared to in the United States.
“Since I have a large nucleus of teachers, teachers need to know where their students come from and what ideas they are coming with, and how to deal with those ideas,” Tezer said.
That includes explaining why Latin American students may address them as “teacher” instead of by name. Tezer said in Latin America, it is disrespectful to call the teacher by name, while in America, teachers may get frustrated if their name is not used.
“Those are the little things that sometimes open windows and make a difference,” she said.
The Wednesday class begins Feb. 19, and the Thursday class will start on Feb. 20.
