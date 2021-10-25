The city of Carrollton broke ground on Wednesday to usher in the Trinity Mills Station Transit-Oriented Development project at 2541 Mayes Road.
The City Council had authorized approval of a contract with Joeris General Contractors for construction of the Phase I Infrastructure for the Trinity Mills TOD Urban Village project in August.
Phase I includes a 125,000-square foot, six-story office building with structured parking, a five-story mixed-use residential building with structured parking and approximately 10,000 square feet of retail space, and an open-air park running the length of the property between the office buildings to the north side of the development and the luxury apartment homes to the south offering a walkable community area connecting shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working.
Together, the City of Carrollton and Dallas Area Rapid Transit own approximately 25 acres.
Trinity Mills Station is the largest publicly owned transit-oriented development site in North Texas and the most connected, since Trinity Mills Station is served by the DART Green Line light rail service to Dallas and the Denton County Transportation Authority A-Train commuter service to Denton.
“This has been a very, very long time coming,” Mayor Kevin Falconer said. “I don’t say that because things are slow. This has just been a big development.”
