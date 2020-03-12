Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced it will be closed March 16-20 over concerns of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
Below is a letter to students and families:
Out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our students and staff, we have decided that ALL Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, 2020.
All campus events, field trips, student trips and UIL practices and competitions are canceled until further notice. Additionally, all district offices will be closed.
As you know this is a rapidly progressing situation that changes quickly. We understand that we will face a number of challenges, and we are grateful for your support and cooperation as we work together to keep CFBISD safe.
The district will provide a more detailed update on Friday, March 13 via ParentSquare, social media and the website.
Thank you,
CFBISD Administration
