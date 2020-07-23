Cory Heiple, director of Carrollton Animal Services, and Carl Shooter, Animal Services manager updated the Carrollton City Council on Tuesday of changes they would like to make on the city ordinance concerning dangerous dogs.
The current ordinance defines a dangerous dog as one that bites a human more than once resulting in serious injury. The ordinance also lays out a process of investigation and citation by Animal Services, impoundment, a court hearing and a decision whether to release or euthanize the dog, they said. However, the process for a dog attack on another animal is an investigation and a choice for the owner to euthanize the dog. As more owners refuse to euthanize their dogs, it increases the threat of dog attacks.
In 2019 and 2020, Heiple said that there were some serious injuries from dog attacks and a couple of animal deaths in Carrollton.
“We brought this back in November of 2019, and all staff involved took away that council seemed generally favorable toward the changes with some amendments and tweaks that they suggested,” Heiple said.
Heiple and Shooter brought the focus to changing the ordinance as it concerns dog on animal attacks. In addition to changing the processing of dog on animal attacks, Animal Services wants to change the definition of a dangerous dog to be one that attacks a person or animal unprovoked outside of its secured enclosure and causing serious injury. This allows the dog and owner more flexibility if the dog is not entirely at fault for the attack. If an animal trespasses on a dog’s secured enclosure, the dog will not be considered a dangerous animal.
“We did our benchmarking, and all of our neighboring cities have a dangerous dog ordinance,” Heiple said. “However, when we asked if cities have an ordinance for dog against animal attacks, a few said no, including Carrollton.”
Under the proposed changes, Animal Services would investigate a dog on animal attack and assess the level of threat the dog poses in addition to issuing citations as necessary. The department would then send a letter to the owner notifying them of the dog’s impoundment.
Animal services also requested that dog on animal attacks also allow for a hearing to allow due process to both the victim and the owner. Owners whose dogs are not euthanized would then have 30 days to comply with the stipulations in place to not euthanize their dog – 10 days more than what the current ordinance states.
If a stray dog is impounded, Animal Services would allow a minimum of three days for the owner to comply with stipulations and retrieve their dog.
The council plans to take action on approving the amended ordinance at a future meeting.
