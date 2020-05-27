Carrollton City Councilman John Sutter reported at Tuesday’s meeting that blood banks have reached critical levels.
Sutter told the council that he just received word from Carter Blood Care that it, among other banks, reached critical levels and needs donors.
“They are in desperate need of volunteers to donate blood for those who have been infected with COVID-19,” Sutter said. “They’re asking across all blood banks to schedule an appointment.”
The city of Carrollton and Carter Blood Care encourage residents to schedule an appointment to give blood to local banks.
“These are crisis times for the blood care community,” Merlyn Sayers, CEO of Carter Blood Care, said. “The ability to meet patients’ needs has been obstructed by the closing of schools, businesses, houses of worship, all of the places we usually are able to go to receive blood from willing donors. However, that has been interrupted all but overnight. We understand why restrictions are in place, but it severely jeopardizes our ability to receive needed blood.”
Carter Blood Care reported on its website that it has less than one day’s worth of supplies and cannot help patients across the country.
“I believe that one thing people do not understand is that just in our area, around 600 people need blood every day,” Sayers said. “The amount of blood needed for COVID-19 patients is small. It is mostly covered by plasma donations, but red blood cells and platelets are what we are most in need of. They supply blood for mothers who are hemorrhaging after childbirth, patients who have undergone heart surgery, patients who have experienced severe trauma from accidents. Those are who need blood the most right now.”
Carter is scheduled to have a donation bank set up at the Downtown location of Babe’s Chicken from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Attendants will greet donors at their car and assist them through the process.
“Whether you can make that or any of the other locations, there is a desperate need for donations right now,” Sutter said.
