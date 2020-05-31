police lights

A 22-year-old Crowley man died in a single-car accident in Carrollton, Sunday morning.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2700 block of N IH-35E Northbound after crashing into a wall at 3:31 a.m.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed at the Frankford Road exit for approximately four hours for the on-scene portion of the crash investigation. The full investigation to determine the cause is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending full notification of his family.

