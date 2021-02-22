Dallas County’s Fair Park vaccine operations will be closed Tuesday as Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has not yet received the next shipment of Moderna vaccine.
While DCHHS expects to receive it by late morning or early afternoon, once received, it will need to be thawed for several hours. Fair Park will open back up for second doses for those due on or before Feb. 16 on Wednesday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On Thursday, the county will see individuals due for their second dose on or before Feb. 17.
“The state has confirmed we will have sufficient supply of the vaccine to ensure all those who received their first dose of the vaccine at Fair Park can receive their second dose but there are shipping delays due to last week’s winter weather event,” the county said in a release. “We are only administering second doses until we catch up following the winter weather closures, and we will start with those who are most delayed in their second dose. Please be patient as there are many who need their second dose and we must space out individuals to ensure timely and safe delivery.”
The CDC guidance is that second doses of the vaccine may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.
“While we plan to accommodate those needing a second dose much sooner than that, please know that the CDC does allow for a 42-day timeframe,” the county said.
For more information and to check for updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, visit DallasCountyCovid.org.
