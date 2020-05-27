Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on May 19 signed into effect an order extending the moratorium on evictions until June 15.
“We can’t afford more homelessness and couch surfing during substantial community spread of a once-in-a-century global pandemic to which residents have no immunity,” he stated on social media.
The order states that Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in all 254 counties in the state of Texas in response to the imminent threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Supreme Court of Texas and the Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas issued an order that all courts in Texas, subject only to constitutional limitations, must avoid risk to court staff, parties, attorneys, jurors, and the public. Jenkins declared a public health emergency.
The Texas Office of Court Administration and the Texas Justice Court Training Center recommended that courts postpone all “non-essential” cases. The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Authority of Dallas County, recommended courts take action to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Dallas County by postponing all cases that pose a risk to the public health, such as cases displacing individuals from their homes.
An eviction case for non-payment of rent filed after March 27, 2020, shall not be set for trial until June 15, 2020, and no write of possession for any eviction cases for non-payment for rent filed after March 27, 2020, shall be issued until June 15, 2020.
