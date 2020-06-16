Dallas County saw its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases last week, with some days over 300 reported cases.
On June 8, 254 cases were reported, followed by 298 and seven deaths on June 9. June 10 was when Dallas County hit 300 cases for the first time including three deaths that day. Since then, the numbers of cases have been consistently above 300 with one to three deaths reported each day. The highest number of cases reported has been 345 on June 13.
Judge Clay Jenkins addressed the increase in numbers in a statement he released earlier today.
"I don’t want to quarrel with the Governor. Sunday night, the Governor’s staff asked me: 'Do you have any idea what is specifically causing the increase?'
"I answered: 'Yes. Increased activity and human contact. Loosening of masking and social distancing. Both brought about by the governor’s decisions to accelerate opening and limit our local ability to enforce recommendations from governor or medical experts.'
"He may have been offended by my honesty.
"Let’s be clear about masking. No one could be jailed for not wearing a mask under my or the city of Dallas' orders. Rather, we made requirements out of the governor's recommendations only to have his attorney Ken Paxton write us a letter demanding we rescind our efforts and saying they didn’t want the governor’s recommendations enforced or checked on.
"I’m simply asking the governor to lead on the masking requirement the medical experts say is the single most important thing we can do right now to prevent spread or allow local governments to lead on this important issue. I am pleased that other local leaders will also be calling on the governor to either require masks through gubernatorial action or allow local governments to make that decision for their communities."
