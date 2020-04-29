As more businesses reopen across North Texas per Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a statement Monday urging people to make “good choices."
“The first priority of those you elect is to keep you safe. I've asked Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang and physician leaders, including those specializing in infectious disease and epidemiology from area hospitals, to carefully review the governor's orders and will wait to hear from them,” he stated. “Most other plans that open businesses in phases don’t put places like movie theaters in the first group to open. The orders have changed, but the science that will keep us safe has not. I believe North Texans will focus not on 'what can they do' but rather 'what should they do.' It will be imperative for North Texans to make good choices particularly where these orders veer from the advice of public health experts. Following science is the best way to keep safe and open the economy.”
During Tuesday’s briefing, Jenkins said Tuesday’s COVID-19 case report was the deadliest day with 135 positive cases and 10 deaths, the youngest death being a 17-year-old girl in Lancaster and the oldest being a person in their 90s living in a long-term care facility in Dallas. The other deaths were people aged 30 to 70.
During the briefing Jenkins noted again that although “the governor’s orders have changed, 'the underlying science has not.'
“In places with substantial community spread like we have here in North Texas, you should not go to congregate settings,” he said.
Jenkins noted that base on what the president and the CDC has said regarding stay-at-home orders, restrictions shouldn’t be loosened until there have been two weeks of decline (in deaths, number of cases and hospital admissions) and sufficient testing, neither of which has been met.
“Regardless of what you think or what I think, on May 1 we’re going to see more and more businesses open and we’re going to see more and more movement out there and we’re going to see more and more opportunity for asymptomatic COVIDs to bump into you and get you sick,” he said. “So the question you've got to ask yourself is, ‘What’s the best decision for me and my family?’”
