The Dallas County Commissioners Court approved new election precincts on Dec. 30.

 Courtesy of Dallas County

Election precincts were approved in a 3-1 vote by the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Dec. 30.

Dallas County commissioners held a special called meeting Dec. 30 to approve the newly drawn election precincts.  

Of the 798 election precincts, 546 precincts experienced no change while 110 districts were split along new boundary lines and five additional precincts were split due to the number of registered voters exceeding 5,000. 169 precincts were also renumbered due to changes to commissioners’ districts. There are now 885 election precincts.

“We had a number of precincts that exceeded the 5,000 limit, and those had to split,” GIS Manager Kevin Berns said. “We did the best we could to follow the census blocks which is the norm when it comes to redistricting.”

Commissioner John Wiley Price said he wanted to get data on districts based on political parties.

“There was no consideration of political party,” Burns said. “This is just line work.”

Precinct chair candidates will file for candidacy between Jan. 15 and Feb. 12 before a May 27 election.  

Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello said sub precincts may change as cities complete their redistricting processes. The election districts can be reviewed in April 2023.

Dallas County residents can see the new precinct borders at dallascountyvotes.org/election-results-and-maps/voting-precincts-maps/

