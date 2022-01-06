Election precincts were approved in a 3-1 vote by the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Dec. 30.
Dallas County commissioners held a special called meeting Dec. 30 to approve the newly drawn election precincts.
Of the 798 election precincts, 546 precincts experienced no change while 110 districts were split along new boundary lines and five additional precincts were split due to the number of registered voters exceeding 5,000. 169 precincts were also renumbered due to changes to commissioners’ districts. There are now 885 election precincts.
“We had a number of precincts that exceeded the 5,000 limit, and those had to split,” GIS Manager Kevin Berns said. “We did the best we could to follow the census blocks which is the norm when it comes to redistricting.”
Commissioner John Wiley Price said he wanted to get data on districts based on political parties.
“There was no consideration of political party,” Burns said. “This is just line work.”
Precinct chair candidates will file for candidacy between Jan. 15 and Feb. 12 before a May 27 election.
Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello said sub precincts may change as cities complete their redistricting processes. The election districts can be reviewed in April 2023.
Dallas County residents can see the new precinct borders at dallascountyvotes.org/election-results-and-maps/voting-precincts-maps/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.