Dallas County and the city of Dallas began a multi-million-dollar joint effort with other cities to mitigate homelessness in the region.
The city of Dallas announced on Wednesday plans to address the issue of homelessness on a larger scale. Other cities involved include Mesquite, Garland and Grand Prairie. Organizations like the DHA Housing Solutions of North Texas, Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA), the Homeless Collaborative and the Continuum of Care in Dallas and Collin Counties would also provide homeless services.
The Dallas Real Time Rapid Rehousing (DRTRR) initiative will seek to relocate more than 2,600 homeless people: 100 domestic violence survivors, 100 families and more than 2,400 homeless people.
“One of the things I've noticed in the years I've been trying to work with housing homeless issues is the situations don't recognize the boundaries we have created,” Dallas County Commissioner Theresa Daniel said. “People are mobile. People cross those boundaries, and we're better off if we can address this on a larger scale.”
Of the $69.12 million, $38 million will cover rental subsidies and deposits, $14.4 million will cover case management, $1.6 million will go toward housing navigation, $5.4 million will go toward administration, landlord incentives will be $2.9 million, move-in kits will total at around $4.8 million and $1.9 million will go toward expanded management capacity.
Daniel said the cities and counties will draw funding from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. Dallas County and the city of Dallas are both putting in a total of $25 million each including cash and vouchers. Mesquite, Grand Prairie and MDHA are putting in vouchers that they're reaching from the same sources.
“Oftentimes, having case management and housing navigation available gives you a better shot at actually getting the job done,” Daniel said. “There were stories in other papers recently about the state's program and the very low participation rate. Part of that in getting information out to tenants and landlords, and once people get information, it's getting them through the process.”
As of Thursday, Dallas County hired five new housing navigators to assist tenants and landlords through the housing system.
“Sometimes people think it's very daunting,” Daniel said. “Sometimes it can be, so people decide to not even consider it if they don't know what's going to happen. If there can be someone who answers questions along the way, you have a better shot of actually reaching the end of the process.”
Daniel noted there is a possible component of helping homeless residents find a job, job training, childcare and transportation as part of a support service to keep people in housing.
“The second piece of that is case management – being able to be able to stay in the housing,” she said. “We're trying to keep people in housing rather than address issues after than they've been evicted.”
Daniel added that if the initiative works for Dallas County, it can serve as a model for counties of a similar size.
“I'm looking forward to seeing how this unfolds,” she said. “I think we hit upon some of the barriers of getting some of the funds to people who need them. Yesterday, we were informed that the CDC extended the moratorium on evictions for another month through the end of July. If a landlord files an eviction notice, we can reach some kind of agreement between the tenant and the landlord, so the tenant can find ways to catch up with the rent and not be evicted. It's better to be housed rather than out on the streets, in their cars or in shelters. I'm as anxious as everyone else.”
