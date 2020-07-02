As of 11 a.m. July 2, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 708 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 22,590, including 387 deaths.
The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, more than half have been in this age group. Over 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from 26 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including one staff member requiring ICU hospitalization. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 26.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 25. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 387 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see record high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County hospitals with 669 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Wednesday, July 1. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County continues to be high with 804 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Wednesday, July 1, which represents 34 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers not only reflect the impact on our health care facilities, but the danger this virus poses to individuals as increasing numbers of people are ending up in the hospital in need of care. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we reached 700 new COVID-19 cases for the first time and 387 total deaths. It took 92 days to reach 300 COVID-19 cases and it has taken 22 days since then to reach 700. The situation we have right now is significant and accelerating community spread. We cannot afford another statewide letdown in our strong personal responsibility COVID-19 protection choices, so this 4th of July, celebrate with your nuclear family and avoid crowds and extended family gatherings. I realize this is disappointing for all of us but it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and save lives, and the best way to do that is to avoid those crowds this holiday weekend and wear a mask if you are around anyone outside your family,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
