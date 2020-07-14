As of 11 a.m. July 14, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,000 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 35,914, including 477 deaths.
The additional 20 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was 30% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 27. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 477 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday’s report is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 730 people in acute care for the period ending Monday, July 13. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 584 in the 24 hour period ending Monday, July 13, which represents around 32 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers do show a bit of a decrease, but we believe that is in part from a reporting issue. Overall the impact on our hospitals and providers remains high. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“We unfortunately are reporting the deaths of 20 more of our county residents today, and with another day of 1,000 cases, we continue to see significant spread in Dallas County. Our hospitals and healthcare heroes are feeling the strain as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high. Please continue to wear a mask when around others outside your home and maintain six foot distancing.
For those wondering what’s safe for you and your family, please go to www.DallasCountyCOVID.org to find guidance on things like going to restaurants, attending events, visiting public swimming pools and more. This guidance was put together by leaders in public health, infectious disease and epidemiology and their recommendations are based on our current level of community spread in the county. We’re currently in the ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ red category and doctors recommend you limit trips to just necessities,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
