As of 11 a.m. July 18, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,031 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 40,222, including 523 deaths.
The additional 9 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was about 27% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 28. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 523 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Health officials continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 794 people in acute care for the period ending Friday, July 17. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 726 in the 24 hour period ending Friday, July 17, which represents 33 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“This was our deadliest week in Dallas County for COVID-19. We had a total of 74 deaths reported compared to last week’s record of 54. This week we saw a drop in our average daily number of new cases by 36, with 1,085 as the daily average this week versus last week’s record of 1,121 average daily cases. Our COVID-19 hospitalizations, ER visits and ICU admissions were near record levels this week as well. All this is strong indication that you should wear a mask when outside your home and avoid any business where masks are not being worn 100% of the time. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to limit trips outside the home to absolute necessities and always wear a mask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
