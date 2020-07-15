As of 11 a.m. July 15, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,055 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 36,969, including 485 deaths.
The additional 8 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was 30% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 27. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 485 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 648 people in acute care for the period ending Tuesday, July 14. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 646 in the 24 hour period ending Tuesday, July 14, which represents nearly 35 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers do show a bit of a decrease, but we again believe that is from a reporting issue. Overall the impact on our hospitals and providers remains high. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“The eight deaths we experienced today make it clear that by the time this week is over on Saturday, that this will be one of our deadliest weeks so far. I again urge Governor Abbott to enact the reasonable, business-friendly suggestions from the medical community that we sent him three weeks ago and have again urged him to enact since that time. Essentially, that request is to close in-restaurant dining and businesses like cigar bars where 100% mask wearing is not possible at all times. The longer we wait to enact these modest restrictions, the worse things will become and the more likely it is that more damage to the public health and the economy will occur.
In the meantime, doctors and I strongly encourage you not to frequent businesses where masks cannot be worn 100% of the time or where there are high-touch surfaces. In addition to in-restaurant dining, these include the following: gyms, day camps, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group youth sports, public pools, weddings or other large events or venues. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to go to www.DallasCountyCOVID.org and download the medical expert recommendations of how to conduct yourself in this time of COVID-19.
Lastly, it’s imperative that we all wear our masks everywhere outside of our home or in our home when anyone who is not a resident of that home is present. It’s also important that if anyone comes to our home, that they wear their mask the entire time that they are there, and if people are doing activities where mask wearing is not possible, such as eating, that they maintain well over a six foot distance. We will get through this North Texas, and we’ll get through it faster and with less sickness, death, and damage to our economy, if we all follow the science. Again, please go to www.DallasCountyCOVID.org and download the information to keep yourself safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
