As of 11 a.m. July 5, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,062 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 25,840, including 395 deaths. No new deaths were reported over the past day.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of the almost 3,000 cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 33.7% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 26. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 395 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we are fortunate to report no new deaths; however, we do have over 1,000 new cases. The situation is that we are experiencing rampant community spread and it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. Although the Governor has refused my and the medical community’s request to close in-person dining, you should forgo in-person dining and going to amusements where a mask cannot be worn 100 percent of the time or where there are high touch surfaces like bowling alleys, arcades, concerts, movie theatres, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.), group youth sports, public pools, day camps, and other social venues or activities that do not allow strict physical distancing. Please wear your mask whenever you leave your home. Remember, your mask protects others and their mask protects you. Please move from selfishness to sacrifice for the benefit of your neighbors and community health and wear a mask within six feet of people outside your home,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
