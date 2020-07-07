As of 11 a.m. July 7, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,077 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 28,131, including 410 deaths.
The additional 9 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 32% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 26. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 410 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday’s summary is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see record high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County with 756 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Monday, July 6. This daily total is close to 100 more than our previous daily number of inpatient cases. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County continues to be high with 604 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Monday, July 6, which represents 30 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers continue to put tremendous strain on our health care facilities and providers. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers include nine deaths, most of whom did not have underlying high-risk health conditions. We continue to see wide community spread and the need for more targeted actions to keep our community safe. Doctors strongly discourage in-restaurant dining and going to the following businesses: bowling alleys, arcades, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, movie theatres, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.), and public pools. Please wear your mask whenever around people outside your family and please take a face covering with you, even when going out to exercise as you may find yourself bumping into other people or unexpectedly around others.
With COVID-19 spreading so rapidly through the community, it’s very important that we avoid stranger contact without being properly masked, so always have one handy when walking or exercising in the neighborhood. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to avoid crowds by staying home and staying safe and #WearAMask. We will get through this together Dallas by ensuring that faith in science wins over the fear of the unknown, that prayer replaces panic, and sacrifice for the good of the community replaces our selfish desires. North Texas is a compassionate and resilient place and I’m proud of the response that I am seeing from our community each day. Please stay safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
