As of 11 a.m. July 3, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,085 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 23,675, including 393 deaths.
The additional 6 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Over 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from at least 26 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including one staff member requiring ICU hospitalization. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of the almost 3,000 cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 33.7% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 26. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 393 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Friday’s report is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County with 513 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Thursday, July 2. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County continues to be high with 619 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Thursday, July 2, which represents 40 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers continue to put tremendous strain on our health care facilities and providers. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we reached 1,000 new cases for the first time and are reporting six deaths. So far this week, we’ve seen a jump in the average number of daily cases from 451 last week to 680 this week and have recorded 42 deaths, our deadliest week thus far. Remember that because it is taking up to 10 days to get back much of the test results, the situation we are seeing with the rise in positive cases is not what is happening today, but what was happening a week or more ago. It is imperative that we do not repeat the spike in cases we saw after Easter/Passover and Memorial Day. Please celebrate the 4th of July with your household only, meaning those you are around and in close contact with daily. Please do not celebrate the 4th of July with extended family or friend groups, and if you must be around other people, always wear a mask.
We are entering into a very critical time in the fight against COVID-19 and are seeing an explosive surge in community spread. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve by avoiding crowds and wearing a mask. You can get more information at www.dallascountycovid.org, and again, please do not celebrate the 4th of July in crowds or with extended family and friends. I know this is very disappointing and we all have traditions and things that we enjoy on the 4th of July, but it is necessary to control the spread,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.