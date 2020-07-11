As of 11 a.m. July 11, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,101 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and four additional deaths, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 32,626, including 449 deaths.
The additional 4 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was 30% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 27.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 449 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 783 people in acute care for the period ending Friday, July 10. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 730 in the 24 hour period ending Thursday, July 9, which represents around 33 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These high numbers of COVID-19 patients strain our current health care facilities and detract from other needed health care services. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we close out the week with 1,101 new cases and four deaths. The average number of daily cases for this week is 1,121 and 54 total deaths reported for the week making this the deadliest week and highest average of new cases to date.
The operation at the University of Dallas has been suspended early today so please do not travel to the University of Dallas for a COVID-19 test today. The other sites are operational.
I know many people want to do things in cooler settings inside buildings, but it's imperative that we stay away from people outside our home. In our leisure activities, always take a mask when outside your home even if you don't think you'll be within six feet of another person. If you find yourself in close contact with others, you can then put on your mask. Wear a mask in any building outside your home.
The numbers continue to rise which means there are more and more sick people out there moving around. You protect yourself by staying home and away from others as much as possible. You protect others by wearing your mask at all times when around them.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend. We will get through this together, but it takes all of us making good choices and looking out for one another. For physician recommendations on activities, please visit dallascountycovid.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
