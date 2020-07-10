As of 11 a.m. July 10, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,164 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 31,525, including 445 deaths.
The additional 9 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was 30% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 27. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 445 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Friday’s summary is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 809 people in acute care for the period ending Thursday, July 9. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 757 in the 24 hour period ending Thursday, July 9, which represents close to 35 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These high numbers of COVID-19 patients strain our current health care facilities and detract from other needed health care services. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers continue the trend that we are seeing. Governor Abbott is now on record agreeing with me that things will get worse before they get better. It’s imperative that we all wear our masks 100 percent of the time when we are around other people outside of our own family. It you suspect that you are ill, wear your mask 100 percent of the time, even in your own home. Remember, your mask protects others and their mask protects you.
In the workplace, it’s very important to wear our mask. If someone turns out to be sick in the workplace and 100 percent masking protocol has not been utilized, then you can have a situation where several people must go home and isolate even though they’re not feeling sick, all because one person was COVID-19 positive. However, if distancing and masking is used 100 percent of the time, group lunches are avoided, and shared tools are avoided 100 percent of the time, then only the person who is sick will need to isolate because they won’t have any close contacts. Close contacts are defined as those that are unmasked and within 6 feet for a total cumulative time of 10-15 minutes or more, while around someone with COVID-19 during the time they were symptomatic or 48 hours before they showed symptoms.
Restaurants continue to be a major source of concern for the medical community as are all venues where masks cannot be worn 100 percent of the time. Please do not frequent any venue where masks cannot be worn by everyone 100 percent of the time. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives. When you must leave your home, leave it only for work and necessities, including exercising at a safe distance. Even when you don’t think you’ll be around other people, please take a mask with you because you never know when interactions will occur and you’ll need to put your mask on.
Finally, don’t touch the front of your mask. Proper mask etiquette is attached. If you touch the front of your mask where you’re sucking in all the air around you, that’s the dirtiest part of the mask and the dirtiest part of anything on your body, and then if you touch your eyes or your nose, you can infect yourself that way. So it’s important that we all use good mask protocols all the time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
