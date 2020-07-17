As of 11 a.m. July 17, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,195 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 39,191, including 514 deaths.
The additional 13 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was about 27% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 28. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 514 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Health authorities continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 796 people in acute care for the period ending Thursday, July 16. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 713 in the 24 hour period ending Thursday, July 16, which represents 34 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers show close to record high numbers of patients in Dallas County facilities. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s 13 deaths mean that this week will be our deadliest thus far regardless of tomorrow’s numbers. Yesterday, Dr. Philip Huang, the Director of Dallas County Health & Human Services and the County’s Health Authority, closed in-person learning and school activities until at least September 8, 2020. This was done after conversation with and input from superintendents of public, private and charter schools. Your children’s physical, educational, mental and emotional well-being are a top priority and Dallas County will work closely with superintendents, educators, principals, and others to ensure that the decisions made are science based and take into account the many important factors involved in educating children.
There is increasing evidence that wearing a mask is very protective against the spread of COVID-19 and it’s imperative that we all wear our masks when outside our home and within six feet of others. I applaud businesses who are requiring masks and hope that others will follow their lead so that we can keep our economy moving and our population safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
