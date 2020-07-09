As of 11 a.m. July 9, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,201 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 30,361, including 436 deaths.
The additional 10 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Sunnyvale. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 32% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 26. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 436 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see record high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County with 831 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Wednesday, July 8. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County increased to 824 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Wednesday, July 8, which represents over 36 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers continue to put tremendous strain on our health care facilities and providers. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we announced another 10 deaths to COVID-19 as rampant community spread continues. Things will get worse before they get better and it’s up to all of us to wear our masks whenever around people outside of our own home. Take a mask with you when you go to walk the dog or exercise as you may find yourself around other people unexpectedly. With the amount of spread in the community, you are much more likely to come into contact with people who are infected than you were during the time when we had the Safer at Home (shelter in place) orders. Therefore, limit your activities outside the home to absolute necessities. Please do not eat in restaurants or go to gyms, day camps, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group youth sports, public pools, weddings or other large events or any other venue where there are high-touch surfaces and masks cannot be worn at all times.
Remember, if a member of your household comes down with COVID-19, the entire household will be forced to isolate at home for a minimum of 14 days and potentially longer. Please see the attached document as to the required isolation. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and, in order to keep as many of us as healthy as possible and keep our economy moving, please wear your mask at all times when around other people outside your home, maintain six foot distancing, and follow the safety guidelines and color-coded chart found at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
