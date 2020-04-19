As of 10 a.m. April 19, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 104 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,428. Of the 60 total deaths reported to date, over a third (38 percent) have been associated with long-term care facilities. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“Elected leaders must be led by science in carefully modifying orders to help the economy without hurting #publichealth. We can’t rush it and ruin the gains you’ve achieved through the sacrifices you have made. For your part, please limit those unnecessary trips, wear a face covering at essential businesses and keep making good personal responsibility decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
