As of 11 a.m. April 26, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 105 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,014, including 82 deaths. The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been found deceased in his home.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 82 total deaths reported to date, about 40 percent have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“Today was the first Sunday since Governor Abbott’s order allowing houses of worship to have in person worship. Almost all faith leaders in Dallas County continued to follow the CDC guidelines and remained closed to in person gatherings. They are a testament to putting health over wealth. We must all continue to make smart personal responsibility decisions as Texas is ordered to open up. Government can allow things that public health says are unreasonably unsafe, but they can’t force your participation. #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found at dallascounty.org/covid-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Additional information is available at the following websites:
- CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
- DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
- DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
