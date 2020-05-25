As of 11 a.m. May 25, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 171 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 8,998, including 211 deaths. No new deaths are being reported today.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 211 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today’s numbers continue a trend of lower cases than we saw last week and we have a Memorial Day present in that no deaths have been reported. Whether this trend continues and we move from our current status of red ‘stay home stay safe’ to orange, is up to all of us. Avoiding crowds, maintaining a 6 foot distance, wearing our face covering as a quintessential American value of an act of kindness and protection to essential workers and patrons when we are in businesses or on public transportation, and practicing good hygiene are the best ways to flatten the curve. I know this Memorial Day it’s raining and people are anxious to get out and do something but remember, local doctors advise to avoid crowds and delay in–person dining until we have seen a 14 day decline in hospitalizations and ICU admissions. Whatever you do, have a very happy Memorial Day as we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. All of us are in a place of sacrifice now albeit not as great as the sacrifice of our veterans. It’s up to all of us to make smart choices and delay unnecessary shopping or dining trips to protect not only ourselves but our community. Remember, #StayHomeSavesLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
