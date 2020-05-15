As of 11 a.m. May 15, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 199 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 7,036, including 164 deaths.
The additional five deaths are being reported today include:
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie and had been found deceased at home.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Irving and had been hospitalized.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 164 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today’s number is significantly lower than yesterday’s. It’s too early to call this a trend but we will anxiously watch for the next few days to see if this is signaling a decline from our plateau of around 250 cases a day that we’ve been at for the last 10 days. Also, worthy of note is yesterday’s release of a UT Southwestern study that says that with our current rate of relaxed social distancing, we will be at 800 cases a day by July. Remember that the effect of more people moving around after the Governor’s Reopen Texas announcement on April 27th has not begun to be felt yet and we don’t know what that impact will be. Therefore, it’s important that all of us continue to make smart, personal responsibility decisions: avoiding crowds, maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings on public transportation and at businesses while practicing good hygiene. It’s up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSavesLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
