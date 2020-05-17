As of 11 a.m. May 17, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 205 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 7,455, including 176 deaths.
The additional six deaths are being reported today include:
- A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Irving and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Richardson and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and expired in the facility.
- A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and had been hospitalized.
- A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and expired in the facility.
- A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and expired in the facility.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 176 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Our last three days of positive cases have been lower than in the previous 10 days and that is a good sign. We announced the deaths of another six residents today. Increasingly, it is up to all of you to determine the trajectory of where we go in this COVID-19 pandemic. Please avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing, wear cloth face coverings on public transportation and at businesses and use good hygiene. You can download guidelines from local public health experts on making your best decision at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
