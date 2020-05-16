As of 11 a.m. May 16, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 214 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 7,250, including 170 deaths.
The additional six deaths are being reported today include:
- A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and expired in a hospital ED.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 100s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and had been hospitalized.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 164 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“We closed out our week with a total of 27 deaths, six lower than last week, and the lowest number we’ve had since the week of April 19th. Today’s 214 cases puts us at an average of 233 cases a day, down from 246 from last week. This tracks the medical modeling from early April that we would plateau and begin to go down at this time. We have not yet seen the impact of reopening the economy during a sharp increase rather than waiting for a 14 day decline. Those numbers will begin to manifest themselves by the end of the month. Hopefully, things will go well, and whether they do is largely up to you. Avoid crowds and maintain 6 foot distancing, wear cloth face coverings on public transportation and at businesses and practice good hygiene. You can download guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org. It’s everyone’s job to #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
