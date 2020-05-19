As of 11 a.m. May 19, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 225 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 7,904, including 191 deaths.
The additional 14 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and was found deceased at home.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Irving and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving and had been hospitalized.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been hospitalized.
- A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 191 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today is our most deadly day thus far during the COVID-19 crisis as we report the passing of 14 of our residents. Additionally, we have 225 more positive cases. All this illustrates the importance of you avoiding crowds whenever possible, maintaining a 6 foot distance at all times from people outside your household, wearing a cloth face covering at businesses and on public transportation, as well as practicing good hygiene. As the Governor opens more and more businesses, it’s important that each of us focus not on what is legal, but also focus on what is safe and the recommendations of the public health committee which can be found at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
