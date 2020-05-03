As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 234 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,133, including 111 deaths. The additional death being reported today is of a woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 111 total deaths reported to date, about 40 percent have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today’s numbers are the highest we have seen so far. I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak. Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering at businesses. #StayHomeSaveLives to #FlattenThe Curve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
