As of 10 a.m. May 14, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 235 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,837, including 159 deaths.
The additional six deaths are being reported today include:
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been hospitalized.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 90s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 159 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today’s numbers of positive cases are around the same level that we’ve seen for the last 10 days and today’s numbers of deaths, while significant and sad, still leave us on pace to have a less deadly week than last week. We are still in what the doctors consider to be the Red/Stay Home Stay Safe of the COVID-19 response, which means that you should stay home, avoid crowds, only frequent essential businesses that are absolute necessities and not wants, wear your face covering and maintain six foot distancing when you are at these businesses or on public transportation, and use good hygiene. It's up to all of us to follow the doctors’ advice that you can find at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org and work together to #FlattenTheCurve for ourselves and for our community. This is the best way to stop needless suffering and loss of life and get our economy moving again. #StayHomeSavesLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
