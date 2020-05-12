COVID-19

As of 11 a.m. May 12, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 236 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,359, including 148 deaths.

The additional three deaths are being reported today include:

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Irving, and expired in an area emergency department.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.  Of the 148 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Today’s number of positive cases is the lowest we have seen in over a week but still within the range we’ve experienced for the last nine days. We lost three more residents yesterday,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.  “Yesterday, we unveiled a color coded system prepared by medical experts at area hospitals to help residents make choices about engaging in activities. The document is called Dallas County COVID-19 Health Guidance for the Public. Our current status is RED which means residents should avoid crowds, maintain 6 feet of distance, wear a cloth covering at businesses or on public transportation as well as practice good hygiene. #StayHomeSaveLives is the best way to #FlattenTheCurve.”

