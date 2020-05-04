COVID-19

As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 237 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,370, including 114 deaths.

The additional three deaths being reported today include:

  • A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
  • A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
  • A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65 percent have been under 65 years of age and 50 percent do not have an underlying condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.  Of the 114 total deaths reported to date, about 40 percent have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today’s numbers continue an upward trend of positive cases. Dallas County will supplement its #SaferAtHome order today to make the Governor’s recommendations for reopened services requirements in Dallas County. The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

