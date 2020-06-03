As of 11 a.m. June 3, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 239 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 10,958, including 249 deaths.
The additional 4 deaths are being reported today include:
- A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. She did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 100s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized. She had underlying high risk health conditions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 249 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
DCHHS is continuing to see a sustained daily census of around 300 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals over the past week. Additionally, they are seeing a sustained number of individuals presenting to Dallas County hospital emergency rooms with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Approximately 22 percent of emergency room visits in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Tuesday, June 2nd, representing some 447 patients, presented to Dallas County emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers add to a week that appears to be a significant increase from last week for both cases reported and deaths. The numbers that doctors are asking the public to most focus on, in determining when activities are safe and that keys into the color-coded chart on activities, are still flat; however, those numbers are trailing indicators (COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, ER visits, and deaths). The color-coded chart on activities is still at red as we have not seen any decline yet, much less a 14 day decline in those numbers. Therefore, it’s critical that people continue to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering on public transportation and at businesses, plus practice good and frequent hygiene.
It’s becoming increasingly apparent to scientists that the wearing of masks when out in public is having a positive impact on the coronavirus and should be encouraged in anyone who is able to wear a mask and is over 2 years of age. It is not recommended that children under 2 years of age wear a mask or people who have severe breathing difficulties. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that at this point is to #StayHomeSaveLives.
We are committed to protecting the rights and safety of peaceful protesters. The Dallas Mavericks have secured masks and hand sanitizer for peaceful protesters and I ask that you use one of these masks or bring your own. Dallas County has had 249 deaths from COVID-19. Twenty of those have been reported in the last two days. This virus disproportionately affects communities of color. I also ask that you maintain 6 foot distancing to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. We are working out the mask distribution and will have more details shortly,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
