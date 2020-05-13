As of 11 a.m. May 13, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 243 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,602, including 153 deaths.
The additional five deaths are being reported today include:
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite and had expired in an area hospital ED.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 153 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today’s numbers are in line with what we’ve seen over the last 10 days. Although we lost five of our residents today, halfway through the week we are seeing a lower number of deaths than we saw last week which is a promising sign. Hopefully, this plateau will lead to a decrease. You can find information about where we are now and where we would be after a 14 day decline by going to Dallas County COVID-19 Health Guidance for the Public which you can download at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org.We are currently in Red/Stay Home Stay Safe. Residents are advised by medical experts to avoid unnecessary crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering at businesses and on public transportation and use good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to make good decisions to #FlattenTheCurve. Remember, #StayHomeSavesLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.