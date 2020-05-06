As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 246 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,869, including 123 deaths.
The additional two deaths being reported today include a woman in her 80s who had been a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Garland, and expired at home and a man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and expired in hospice care.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65 percent have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 123 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today is our 2nd highest number of positive cases eclipsed only by yesterday. We also reported two deaths, both residents of long-term care facilities. The Public Health Committee and doctors have advised to keep in mind the following four things when making decisions on activities: First, avoid unnecessary crowds. Second, maintain 6 feet of distancing when around people outside your family unit. Third, wear cloth face coverings on public transportation and when visiting businesses. And fourth, practice hand washing and good hygiene. Most of the questions you’ll have about activities outside the family home can be answered by referring to these four tenets,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
