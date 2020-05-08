As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 249 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,369, including 135 deaths.
The additional deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville, and had been critically ill in an area hospital
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Richardson, and had been hospitalized.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Garland, and expired in hospice care at the facility.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 135 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today ties for the deadliest day in Dallas County and is four cases below our previous high for most positive cases. Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU trends have not declined.
Dr. Huang and the Public Health Committee are recommending you: (1) avoid unnecessary crowds, (2) maintain six foot distancing, (3) wear a cloth face covering at businesses or on public transportation and (4) wash your hands and practice good hygiene to #FlattenTheCurve. They also remind us #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
