As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 250 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,619, including 143 deaths. 

The additional 8 deaths being reported today include:

  • A man in his 30s who was a resident of the city of Garland, and had been found deceased at home.
  • A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
  • A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Cockrell Hill, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
  • A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
  • A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Balch Springs, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
  • A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.
  • A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Richardson, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
  • A woman in her 80s who was a resident of Farmers Branch, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 143 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today’s numbers close out our week which has seen more positive cases than ever before. For the week, we had a total of 1,720 cases, a 246 daily average and 33 deaths. That compares to 990, 141 and 29 for the previous week. Residents should continue to avoid crowds, practice six foot distancing, wear a cloth covering at businesses and on public transportation and practice good hygiene. #StayHomeSaveLives to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

