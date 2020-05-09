As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 250 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,619, including 143 deaths.
The additional 8 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 30s who was a resident of the city of Garland, and had been found deceased at home.
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Cockrell Hill, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Balch Springs, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.
- A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Richardson, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 80s who was a resident of Farmers Branch, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 143 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today’s numbers close out our week which has seen more positive cases than ever before. For the week, we had a total of 1,720 cases, a 246 daily average and 33 deaths. That compares to 990, 141 and 29 for the previous week. Residents should continue to avoid crowds, practice six foot distancing, wear a cloth covering at businesses and on public transportation and practice good hygiene. #StayHomeSaveLives to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.