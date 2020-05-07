As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 251 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,120, including 125 deaths.
The additional two deaths being reported today include a man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital and man in his 90s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie, and had been hospitalized.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65 percent have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 125 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today replaces yesterday as our 2nd highest single day of new positive COVID-19 cases. Please keep making good decisions, focusing on not what you can do, but what local health authorities are advising that you should do: avoiding unnecessary crowds, keeping a safe 6 foot distance, wearing your cloth face covering when on public transportation or in businesses, and practicing good hygiene. Increasingly, it’s up to all of us to take personal responsibility and #FlattenTheCurve and #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins
