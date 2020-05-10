COVID-19

File Photo

As of 10 a.m. today, DCHHS  reported 251 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,870, including 143 deaths. No new deaths are being reported today. 

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 143 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. 

“I wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day. This Mother’s Day is different but need not be less meaningful. In order to #FlattenTheCurve, the public health committee is asking everyone to avoid unnecessary crowds, exercise six-foot social distancing, wear cloth coverings when using public transportation and visiting businesses, and continue to practice good hygiene,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins.

