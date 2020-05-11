As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 253 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,123, including 145 deaths.
The additional two deaths are being reported today include a woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Seagoville, and expired in the facility, and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and expired in the facility.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 145 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Today we tie for the most number of positive cases in Dallas County. The last seven days have been flat. It’s too early to call this a plateau at the peak but that would be consistent with the medical models from early April done before the Governor’s orders reopening businesses. It’s very important that you continue following the tenets of Safer at Home. Avoid crowds. Maintain 6 feet distance. Wear a cloth covering when at businesses and on public transportation. Use good hygiene,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
