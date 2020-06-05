As of 11 a.m. June 5, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 298 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 11,541, including 260 deaths.
The additional 10 deaths being reported today include:
- A woman in her 20s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and expired in the facility.
- A woman in her 100s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and expired in the facility.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 260 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
DCHHS is continuing to see a sustained daily census of around 300 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals over the past week. Additionally, they are seeing a sustained number of individuals presenting to Dallas County hospital emergency rooms with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Approximately 21 percent of emergency room visits in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Thursday, June 4th, representing some 397 patients, presented to Dallas County emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers continue a trend of a significant increase in the number of new cases and deaths from the week before; however, the hospitalizations, ICU admissions for COVID-19 and ER visits for COVID-19 still remain flat. It is more important than ever that you avoid large crowds and keep 6 feet apart when you are outside of your home. Please wear cloth face coverings when on public transportation and in businesses as evidence is increasingly accumulating that this protects you and the people that you come into contact with. Even if you feel invincible, some of the people who are in locations outside your home with you may have high-risk conditions, so please do the simple act of kindness and respect for other people’s health in wearing your mask. Also, please wash your hands regularly, and when you don’t have access to soap and water, carry hand sanitizer and use it frequently.
Many people are finding a way to make their voice heard on the issue of violence and policing outside of protests and on social media, and I encourage as much of that as possible in this age of COVID-19. COVID-19 disproportionately affects people of color and we’ve now had 260 people die of this disease, with 32 reported deaths in the last six days.
If you do go to a protest, please bring your mask or wear one that my office, through a partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, will provide to you. Bring your own hand sanitizer or grab some that has been provided to community organizers and protest organizers to hand out from the collaboration with the Mavs. And please stay 6 feet apart. These protests are outside and they’re in large places and it’s very possible to stay 6 feet apart. I ask you to do this for your safety and the safety of your loved ones.
Finally, please get tested. If you’ve been protesting for several days now, it’s a good idea for you to get tested. You are eligible for testing at the drive-thru sites at the American Airlines Center or the Ellis Davis Field House and we are creating some walk up sites in South Dallas for those who don’t have cars. I cannot stress to you how important it is for everyone to know their status who are attending large gatherings so that they can protect themselves, those around them, their families and our community. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
