As of 11 a.m. Aug. 11, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 298 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 55,553, including 785 confirmed deaths. An additional 30 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,272, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.
The additional 30 deaths being reported today include 29 confirmed deaths and 1 probable death:
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Over 2,833 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 65 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 27% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday’s summary is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health officials continue to see elevated numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 550 people in acute care for the period ending Monday, August 10. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 468 in the 24 hour period ending Monday, August 10, which represents around 24 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. While patients in acute care have declined slightly from record highs, the number remains plateaued and high ED visits may drive future admissions. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers carry with it a somber reminder of the dangerousness of COVID-19 as we announce the deaths of 29 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and one probable COVID-19 death. The number of new positive cases continues on a downward trajectory due to wearing masks, maintaining six foot distancing, good hand washing and avoiding unnecessary trips outside of the home. Please avoid places and activities where you come within six feet of people who are unmasked. It is frankly impossible to do some activities and maintain one hundred percent masking and six foot distancing; however, in the State of Texas, some of those activities are allowed by our Governor. Just because something is legal, doesn’t mean it is advisable and both the Public Health Authority for the county and the cities and the medical task force are strongly advising against any activity where 100% masking is not possible. It’s up to all of us to continue to flatten the curve so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids get back to school sooner rather than later and as safely as possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
