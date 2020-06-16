As of 11 a.m. June 16, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 306 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 14,843, including 293 deaths.
The additional 8 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Hutchins. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 293 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Tuesday’s summary report is attached. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. While Dallas County’s average number of COVID-19 cases in a hospital or acute care setting rose to around 370 last week, Dallas County have now increased to 400 individuals as reported. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Monday, June 15th, is at 506, over 25 percent of all visits.
You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we announced the death of eight people who lost their battle with COVID-19, ranging from a person in their 30s to people in their 90s. I’ve also sent a letter today asking the Governor to consider requiring masking. There is increased evidence that wearing a mask is the single most important thing we can do to protect the spread of COVID-19. Several medical papers have come out and are coming out indicating this finding. In fact, countries where masking is common have been the ones that have seen the most rapid return to the new normal. I’m hopeful that the Governor will either lead on this issue or allow the local governments to lead so that we can require masks in businesses and outside the home. This would of course be done with as soft of an enforcement as possible and without the possibility of jail time. In the meantime, regardless of whether leadership from elected officials happens, it is imperative that you all lead in your homes and in your lives by making good personal responsibility decisions. This means avoiding large crowds, wearing a cloth face covering when around others, maintaining six foot distancing, plus using good hand hygiene. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
